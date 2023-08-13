SPETSERIS, Gerasimos "Jerry"



Gerasimos "Jerry" Spetseris, 92, of Kefalonia, Greece and Charleston, SC passed away on August 8, 2023. Jerry was born in Kefalonia, Greece on October 26, 1930 to Evangelos and Marika Spetseris. Jerry made his way to the US in 1958, where he met the love of his life, Alexandra Gianaki. They were married on July 19,1958 in Charleston, SC and enjoyed 52 happy years together. Jerry was a proud and dedicated husband, father, grandfather, uncle and brother. He loved fishing and watching any sporting event. While in Charleston, he worked in the restaurant and grocery business and was the co-owner of Chris & Jerry's on Folly Beach. Jerry is survived by his 3 children, Maria (George) Gianacakes, Theodora (Victor) Economy and Angelo (Elizabeth) Spetseris; 9 grandchildren, Alexandra, Alexis, Eleni, Jennifer, Elizabeth, Seraphina, Katherine, Jerod and Alexia; and 8 great-grandchildren, Ellie, Katie, Luis, Penelope, Teddy, James, Marianna, and Penelope; 4 sisters, Drosoula Zisimatos, Konstandena Demou, Eleni Spetseris, and Marina Brooks; and many nieces and nephews. A prayer service will be held on August 16, 2023 at 10:00 AM followed by the funeral at 11:00 AM at The Greek Orthodox Cathedral of the Annunciation, 2500 Clairmont Rd., Atlanta, GA 30329. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to The Holy Trinity Church Building Fund, 30 Race Street Charleston, SC 29403.





