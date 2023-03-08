X
Dark Mode Toggle

Spencer, Russell

Obituaries
2 hours ago

SPENCER, Russell Winston

Celebration of Life for Mr. Russell Winston Spencer will be held on Friday, March 10, 2023, 12 noon at Providence Missionary Baptist Church, 2295 Benjamin E. Mays Drive, Atlanta, GA, 30311. Rev. Damon Williams, Pastor Officiating. Public Viewing will be held Thursday, March 9, 2023 from 1 PM-6 PM at Murray Brothers Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd., SW Atlanta, GA, 404-349-3000 www.mbfh.com




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Murray Brothers Funeral Home - SW Atlanta

1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW

Atlanta, GA

30331

https://www.mbfh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

Editors' Picks

Credit: Contributed

Georgia legislator ordered to stop blocking opposing views on Facebook page10h ago

Credit: Alyssa Pointer

Falcons will not pursue Lamar Jackson
9h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Efforts to void Cobb County’s disputed district map fail in Senate
16h ago

Credit: Henry County Sheriff's Office

Employee arrested after Henry County bookstore owner found dead in creek
9h ago

Credit: Henry County Sheriff's Office

Employee arrested after Henry County bookstore owner found dead in creek
9h ago

Credit: Urbantec Development Partners

‘The market killed it’: Forge Atlanta site undergoes foreclosure
8h ago
The Latest

Rummel, Julie
Freeman, Lonnie
2h ago
Gan, Seng Seet
2h ago
Featured

Credit: FILE PHOTOS

Tyler Perry and Byron Allen: Meet the bidders for BET and VH1
9h ago
Moon over Atlanta: Stunning celestial photos from the AJC's John Spink
16h ago
Burnout. Exhaustion. Low pay. Why public health workers are quitting
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top