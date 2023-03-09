X
Spencer, Russell

Obituaries
2 hours ago

SPENCER, Russell Winston

Celebration of Life for Mr. Russell Winston Spencer will be held on Friday, March 10, 2023, 12 noon at Providence Missionary Baptist Church, 2295 Benjamin E. Mays Drive, Atlanta, GA, 30311. Rev. Damon Williams, Pastor Officiating. Public Viewing will be held Thursday, March 9, 2023 from 1 PM-6 PM at Murray Brothers Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd., SW Atlanta, GA, 404-349-3000 www.mbfh.com




Funeral Home Information

Murray Brothers Funeral Home - SW Atlanta

1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW

Atlanta, GA

30331

https://www.mbfh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

