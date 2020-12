SPENCER, Robert Lee



Robert Lee Spencer, 93, was born in Pittsburgh, PA and departed this life on December 28, 2020. Bob was always a gentleman; a kind, caring, loving & fun father, grandfather and friend. He is survived by four children: Robert L. Spencer, Mary Ann Reid, David F. Spencer & Pamala Paige Spencer; three grandchildren: Heather Gentemann (Alex) Tiffany Spencer & Sam Reid; two great-grandchildren: Una Morris & Theo Gentemann; and his loyal, beloved friend Ina Parish.