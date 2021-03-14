Spencer, Robert

SPENCER, Sr., Robert Lee



4/25/1932 – 3/2/2021



Robert L. "Chub" Spencer, from Greer, SC, died March 2, 2021, at age 88. Born April 25, 1932 to the late J.D. and Evelyn Spencer, he was preceded in death by his parents, sister, Marcia Spencer Dill and his beloved wife of 41 years, Ann Hughes Spencer. He is survived by his children, Robert L. Spencer, Jr., Stewart H. Spencer, Amy E. Spencer and Ardi D. Q. Mejia, along with four grandchildren, Daniel Spencer, Apollonia Spencer, Andra Spencer and Erin Spencer.



Chub attended and graduated from Greer High School and while he enjoyed the honor of holding many class VP, President, Secretary, and Treasurer roles, his passion was sports. He lettered in basketball, baseball and football and was Greer High School's first National High School Football All American player, for the 1950 team. He was also honored with a bid to play in the Shrine Bowl in 1950 and in 1994, he was inducted in Greer High School's Hall of Fame. He attended the University of Florida and continued playing football. In 1951, he was invited to play in the East-West All Star Game.



Chub served in the United States Army, as a radio operator and Morse code transmitter after the ceasefire of the Korean War. Numerous friendships with his fellow service members were maintained long beyond their time overseas. He returned to Greer and began his career in finance. Transferring to Arlington, VA, he met his future wife, Ann; they married, returned to South Carolina, where they started a family. In addition to their three biological children, Chub & Ann were foster parents as well, enriching the lives of numerous foster children. When their own children reached high school age, they hosted exchange students from the Philippines and Mexico. Settling in Marietta, GA, Chub went to work for the Atlanta Journal Constitution, retiring after 20 years. He lead the charge in getting newspaper carriers on as employees and not independent contractors and regularly talked about how good the paper business was to him. Because of connections in the DC area, he was asked to coordinate and execute the delivery of the AJC newspaper to the White House, when Jimmy Carter became President.



Chub was involved in the Boy Scouts, coached little league baseball, youth league football and 8th grade McEachern High School Football. He reached his brotherhood and membership of 60 years in 2020, at the Cherrydale-Columbia Masonic Lodge, in Arlington, VA. From humble beginnings, his first job, at age 14, was working for Mr. Bruce at Ponder's Ice Cream in Greer, making 35 cents an hour. How he loved to tell stories of mastering the skill of making popsicles faster and more efficiently than other employees!



Chub will be remembered for his quick-wit, positive outlook, unconditional love to family, friends and animals, strong morals and work ethics. A celebration of life will be held Saturday, April 24th and internment April 25th, at Georgia Memorial Cemetery, Marietta, GA.

