Spencer, Patrick

Obituaries
2 hours ago

SPENCER, Patrick

Patrick Lee Spencer, age 57, of Douglas, GA, passed away February 13, 2023, in Douglas, GA.

Patrick was born on June 19, 1965 at Memorial Hospital in Charlotte, NC to Forrest and Harriet Spencer. Patrick spent virtually all of his life in the Atlanta area and attended Druid Hills High School ('83). He also attended Furman University and Georgia State University. He spent the majority of his career as a general contractor in both the residential and commercial fields.

An accomplished athlete, artist, and overall fixer of things, Patrick excelled at virtually everything he did. From the baseball fields of Medlock Park to anything around the house, Patrick was a man of extraordinary talent. Perhaps most of all, Patrick enjoyed cheering on his beloved Georgia Bulldogs and Atlanta Braves.

Later in life, Patrick became a member of the Acworth Masonic Lodge #176. He was very proud of his affiliation with this esteemed organization.

Patrick described himself as a "Renaissance Man", and indeed he was. He took pride in his love and talent for cooking, baking, caring for his friends and family, along with all of his many talents and interests. He was truly a man in motion every minute of the day. His spirit will be treasured for all time.

Patrick was preceded in death by his wife, Deborah Spencer; father, Forrest Spencer; and sister, Laura Grossman.

Patrick is survived by his wife, Wendy; son, Patrick Jr. (Tucker, GA); mother, Harriet Spencer (Atlanta); and bothers, Mike (Lisa) Spencer (Cumming, GA) and Danny (Merideth) Spencer (Sewickley, PA). Nieces and nephews include, Ansley (Daniel) Irvin (Johnson City, TN), Mathew and Abby Spencer (Cumming, GA), and Grayson and Bennett Spencer (Sewickley, PA). Patrick is also survived by stepchildren, Rob Meeks (Lawrenceville, GA), Samantha (Alex) Mizell (Douglas, GA); and granddaughter, Charlotte Rose Mizell.

