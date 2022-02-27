SPENCER, James "Jim"



Sportsman, Hunter, Retired high-technology executive. Adventurer. Traveler. Connoisseur of all fine things that he loved to excess. Especially anything with animals; Rock and Roll; Gullah and Gospel Music. Told endless, mostly true tales, on a loop, to anyone who would listen. His body was letting him down for years and he was having none of it. Born in Little Rock, Arkansas, son of Virginia Walker Ligon Spencer, and James Wilson Spencer, II, grew up in Spartanburg, SC, graduated frrom Sewanee Military Academy, 1960; The Citadel, 1964, Company K; leaves wife Maidee Kerr Spencer, Atlanta, daughter Cecily Spencer Lilly (Parker, MD), Florence, SC, son Jonathan Walker Spencer, Atlanta and LA, grandson Jameson Walker Lilly, Auburn Alabama. Celebration of Spence's life will take place Saturday, March 5, 2022, 11 AM. Holy Innocents Episcopal Church. 805 Mt Vernon HWY., Sandy Springs 30327. Luncheon reception follows. Live stream available.

