Spencer, Gloria

SPENCER (TAYLOR), Gloria



Gloria Taylor Spencer, age 93, passed in her home at Wesley Woods Towers on August 19, 2021. She was born at her home outside Farmerville, Louisiana, on December 9, 1927. She married the love of her life, John Madison Spencer, Jr., on the Bride and Groom Radio Show, in Los Angeles, California, at the age of 20 on February 20, 1948. After a brief time in Evansville, Indiana, she and John built a loving home in Smyrna, Georgia, which they shared for 63 years until John's death in 2018.



After settling in Smyrna, John spent the rest of his working career at Lockheed Martin while Gloria served as a teacher in the Cobb County School District. Though classified a "substitute teacher," Gloria's skills were in such demand that she was employed continuously. She was a faithful member of King Spring Baptist Church for over 45 years, serving as a Sunday School teacher to senior adults for most of that time. In addition to teaching and church activities, Gloria enjoyed caring for her daughter, granddaughters, and great-grandchildren. She was known for her cooking and sewing skills and her indefatigable energy (John often called her a "worker bee.")



Gloria is survived by her sister, Macelle Taylor Smith, her daughter, Donna Spencer Woolf (Bill), her granddaughter, Shannon Woolf Connolly (Matt), and her great-grandchildren, Liam Woolf Connolly and Paige Sarah Connolly. Because of COVID-19, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Sign on line guest book at www.fischerperimeterchapel.com. In lieu of flowers, a contribution may be made to the Decatur Education Foundation, designated for the Sarah Woolf Memorial Scholarship Fund, 500 S. Columbia Drive, Decatur, GA, 30030, decatureducationfoundation.org. Fischer Funeral Care, Atlanta, (678) 514-1000.

