Spencer, Amanda

SPENCER, Amanda Lasha

Amanda Lasha Spencer of Rancho Cucamonga, CA passed Wednesday, August 10, 2022. Celebration of life is being held at the Stockbridge Community Church 4401 GA-155 N Stockbridge, GA, 30281 at 1 PM September 3, 2022. Amanda was born May 19, 1980 to Tammy Brooks Brand and Eddie Lee Brand and was 1 of 2 girls. Amanda grew up in Forest Park, GA, and was preceded in death by her father, Eddie Lee Brand; and grandfather, Jackie "pawpaw" Brand Sr. Amanda married James "Jamie" Spencer and they shared their lives and love together for 10 years; was blessed with a daughter Gwendolyn (Chase) Barnhart; and 3 grandchildren, Jaxon, Lilliana, and Amanda, who is still in the oven; sister, Regina (Joseph) Chandler; grandparents, Willett "Nannie" Brand, Wanda "grandmother" Brooks, and Jerry "grandfather" Brooks; nephew, Ethan Spencer; and niece, Savannah Chandler.

After a long bout fighting Crohn's disease and its effects, Amanda bravely decided that the pain and lack of medical options available to her were too much. She passed away at Ronald Regan UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles, CA. The strength and courage Amanda displayed was only eclipsed by her passion for making others happy. Amanda enjoyed reading, working on her bachelor's degree, and finding the best deal possible. In Amanda's spirit of always wanting to be there for others, we ask that you do not send flowers but make a donation to Stockbridge Community Church, Crohn's and Colitis Foundation https://online.crohnscolitisfoundation.org, or a place that is near and dear to your heart.

