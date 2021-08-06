Spence, Eunice

SPENCE (COWART), Eunice Estelle



Mrs. Eunice Estelle Cowart Spence of Lilburn, GA died June 6th, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Herbert Washington Spence, on September 11th, 1968. Mrs. Spence was born in Ballground, GA on June 9th, 1920 to Emmett Louis & Kate Lou Emma Holcombe Cowart (both deceased).



She had been co-owner & operator of Spence Monument Company, that she and husband Herbert established in June 1940 in Lilburn, GA.



She is survived by daughters, Elizabeth Kate "Bette" Pitillo (Angelo, deceased) of Atlanta, GA, Beverly Ann "Bev" Lockwood (Richard) of Richmond, VA, Brenda Carrie Nash (Butch) of Cape Coral, FL, Barbara Lou Spence (Charles Oliveros, deceased) of Lilburn, GA, Bizelle "Bunni" Spence (Guy Wheelis) of Snellville, GA and grandchildren Angelo Pitillo, Gia Davis, Anthony Pitillo (Tracy Taylor), Resha Lockwood (Tom Donley), Laura Kate Shaw (John), Monica Nash DeBarr, Troy Nash (Patty), Angelica "Katie" Spence, Hannah Estelle Wheelis (Dave Lloyd) and great-grandchildren, Lily Davis, Levi Davis, Bennett Butler, Taylor Shaw, Cameron Shaw, Savannah DeBarr Kushner (Max), Autumn DeBarr, Dakota DeBarr, Julia Nash.



Celebration of her Life on August 7th 2021 at 1:00 PM at Lucerne Baptist Church, 4805 Stone Mountain Hwy, Lilburn, GA 30047. Refreshments & Visitation following in Gym until 3:00 PM.

