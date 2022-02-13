SPELL, Rosalind Ray "Rossie"



Rossie Spell died peacefully on Tuesday, February 8, 2022, at home in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina after a valiant battle with cancer. She was surrounded by her family. Rossie was born on July 18, 1952 to Homer G. Ray and Martha B. Ray in Moultrie, Georgia where she and her four siblings grew up. Rossie graduated from The Westminster Schools in Atlanta and earned a BA in History at Sweetbriar College in Virginia. Following graduation in 1974, she worked for the college admissions office, before starting her career in Property and Casualty Insurance. She married Leroy Penn Spell on February 11, 1984 in Atlanta. They raised their two children - Anna and Matthew - in Atlanta and Madison, Georgia. In late 2018 Rossie and Penn moved to the I'On Community in Mount Pleasant and quickly took to Low Country living. They took marsh and beach walks with their dog, Luckie, and enjoyed the restaurants in Charleston. They immersed themselves in an active social life in the community where she made numerous friends who were special to her. She also regularly kept up with her high school and Atlanta friends. Rossie and Penn's children and grandchildren often visited Mount Pleasant for fun times. Rossie and was an avid reader and her early interest in history - especially World War II - stuck with her in travel and books. One of her fondest memories was standing on Omaha Beach on her 60th birthday with her husband, Penn. They also enjoyed travel to Europe and annual flyfishing trips to Missoula, Montana. She and Penn were members of the Mount Pleasant Presbyterian Church where a funeral service was held on Saturday, February 12. She is survived by her devoted husband, Penn Spell, and their children: Matthew Penn Spell of Bozeman, Montana and Anna Rosalind Thornton (Kyle) of Acworth, Georgia. Mary Clark Ruiz Abad and Maria Carolina Ruiz Abad will miss their loving grandmother. Siblings who survive her are Lauranna McGarrity of Atlanta, Homer G. Ray Jr. (Becky) of Highlands, North Carolina, Martha Jane Ray of Atlanta, and Markham Ray (Sheila) of Atlanta. Rossie was predeceased by her parents. For those wishing to honor Rossie's good life with a message to the family, please go to www.jhenrystuhr.com.

