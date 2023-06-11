X

Spell, Arvin

1 hour ago

SPELL, III, Arvin F.

Mr. Arvin F. Spell, III, age 83, of Covington, passed away on Friday, June 9. He was born in Waycross, GA, as the only child to Arvin F. Spell, II and Ulma Johnson Spell, and grew up on the family's three generation farm in Hazlehurst, GA. A graduate of Mercer University, he taught school in South Georgia for several years before moving to Atlanta, to start a family and become a Certified Public Accountant, establishing his own CPA firm in 1974.

He is survived by his husband, Joseph Bennett of Covington, GA. He was a loving father and is also survived by his daughter, Lara Spell-Worsham, Stockbridge, GA; and his son, Arvin F. Spell, IV of Atlanta, GA; and was a doting grandfather to his grandson, Austyn Spell of Covington, GA.

Mr. Spell will lie in state at his home for visitation on Monday, June 12, from 4:30 PM – 7:00 PM, and his funeral will be held at the Covington First UMC Wesley Chapel, on Tuesday, June 13, at 11:00 AM. Interment, Private. Donations can be made in his honor, to the Heartland Arts Society, Giving Hands Food Pantry, or the Human Rights Campaign at https://www.hrc.org, Service Arrangements Entrusted to: Lester Lackey & Sons Funeral Home, Inc., Covington, Georgia, 770-786-6177. www.lackeyandsonsfuneralhome.com "A Service of Dignity, A Trademark of Excellence"

Funeral Home Information

Lester Lackey & Sons Funeral Home

1163 Reynolds Street SW

Covington, GA

30014

https://www.lackeyandsonsfuneralhome.com

