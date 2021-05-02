Speert, Lousi

<IMG SRC="/Images/Cobrands/Atlanta/Photos/0000687641-01_0_USFlag.eps_20210501.jpg" lgyOrigName="0000687641-01_0_USFlag.eps.jpg" ALIGN="LEFT" vspace="4" hspace="10" style="max-width:200px;"><font face="Frutiger LT Std 55 Roman" size="2" color="#000000">SPEERT, Louis M.<br/><br/></font><font size="2" color="#000000">Louis M. Speert, 97, of Atlanta, GA, passed away on April 28, 2021. Lou was born in Baltimore, MD to parents Nathan Speert and Yetta Dubowitz Speert on July 6, 1923. He married his longtime friend and love, Fay Sykes in 1949 and together, they had 2 sons. He was an Army veteran of War World II, serving in the South Pacific and Japan. During his service, he facilitated the safe return of our troops back to America. Lou was a self-made entrepreneur in the home improvement industry and operated a successful company for 40 years. Lou was a sports lover and a great man. He loved people and will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved him. Lou is survived by his lovely wife of 72 years, Fay Speert; sons and their spouses, Jay Speert (Terry) and Mark Speert (Laura); one sister, Marion Boyar and many nieces and nephews. A private ceremony honoring Lou's life will be held at Arlington Memorial Park in Sandy Springs, GA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Atlanta Humane Society.</font><p align="center"><br/></p><BR/><CENTER><IMG SRC="/Images/Cobrands/Atlanta/Logos/FNLHMPattersonOglethorpe4_16.jpg.jpg" ALT="logo" BORDER="0"/></CENTER><br/>