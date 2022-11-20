ajc logo
X

Speck, Teresa

Obituaries
1 hour ago

SPECK, Teresa

Teresa Ellen Speck, age 56, of Marietta passed peacefully after a long illness on Monday, November 14, 2022 at Piedmont Hospice. A 1984 graduate of Briarcliff High School and longtime resident of Marietta, Teri is survived by her loving mother, Judith Ellen Hart, and devoted son, James B. Speck, a recent graduate of Walton High School and student at Arizona State University in Tempe, Arizona. She will be missed by family in Florida, along with many friends in the Georgia area. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. A.S. Turner and Sons Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Turner & Sons Funeral Home

2773 North Decatur Road

Decatur, GA

30031

https://www.asturner.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

Editors' Picks

Credit: Robert Willett

Georgia Tech stuns North Carolina, a notable triumph as program looks to 20231h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Breakdown: No. 1 Georgia 16, Kentucky 6
3h ago

Credit: Ethan Hyman

Truck in North Carolina holiday parade crashes, kills girl
6h ago

Credit: City of Dunwoody

Cops: Facebook Marketplace sale turns into armed robbery in Dunwoody
15h ago

Credit: City of Dunwoody

Cops: Facebook Marketplace sale turns into armed robbery in Dunwoody
15h ago

Credit: Bob Andres

Dismal second half eliminates Georgia State from bowl contention
6h ago
The Latest

Brown, Rudolph
McCaleb, Robert
1h ago
McKinzey, Joel
1h ago
Featured

High school football state playoff scoreboard
Path cleared for Georgia to launch work requirements for Medicaid
EMT driving ambulance killed in head-on crash in Forsyth County
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top