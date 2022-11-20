SPECK, Teresa



Teresa Ellen Speck, age 56, of Marietta passed peacefully after a long illness on Monday, November 14, 2022 at Piedmont Hospice. A 1984 graduate of Briarcliff High School and longtime resident of Marietta, Teri is survived by her loving mother, Judith Ellen Hart, and devoted son, James B. Speck, a recent graduate of Walton High School and student at Arizona State University in Tempe, Arizona. She will be missed by family in Florida, along with many friends in the Georgia area. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. A.S. Turner and Sons Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.



