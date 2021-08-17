SPEARS, Robert William



Robert William Spears, 94 died August 14, 2021 at Brookdale Belle Meade, Nashville, Tennessee in the loving arms of his wife of 35 years.



Bob was born July 5, 1927 in Atlanta to John Wilson Spears and Leslie Grant Spears. He was the youngest of three children and grew up in Buckhead, spending summers with his grandparents in Brunswick, GA. He attended R.L. Hope and North Fulton High School and was a member of the Buckhead Boys. He served in the US Army from 1945 helping to restore communications in post war Germany. He attended Presbyterian College where he was a member of the Kappa Alpha Order After two years at PC he was admitted to the law school of Emory University. He passed the Georgia Bar Exam in 1951after his first year and received an LLB 1952.



He began his distinguished legal career by joining his uncle William Glen Grant's practice. He soon developed a practice focused on commercial real estate. He was instrumental in the development of both Lenox Square and Greenbriar Mall and served as state counsel for Lawyers Title Insurance Company.



He married Annesley Howland in 1956 and together they had two children, Robert William Spears, Jr. and Leslie Grant Spears.



In 1970 Grant and Spears merged with Smith, Cohen, Ringel, Kohler, Martin and Lowe where Bob was head of the commercial real estate section and chair of professional personnel. He particularly enjoyed visiting various colleges of law, recruiting new associates for the firm.



In 1986 he married Jane Quillman. In 1989 they moved to Dallas, Texas, where he joined Lehndorff Group as Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary. He and Jane were involved in numerous cultural activities in Dallas.



After retirement in 1992 Bob and Jane moved to Lake City, Colorado where Bob was involved in many activities including chairing the local planning commission and volunteer ambulance driver. He served many years as county representative and vice president to the Colorado River Water Conservation District.



He and Jane moved to Grand Junction, CO in 2001 and then to Nashville in 2012. Bob's many hobbies over the years included photography, skeet shooting, fly fishing, backpacking, scuba diving, bowling and reading. He was an accomplished woodworker and made furniture and other items for family and friends.



Bob was predeceased by his parents, his sister, Mary Glen Stevens and brother, John Wilson Spears, Jr.



He is survived by his wife Jane, children, Rusty (Tonya), Hartfield, VA, and Leslie (Michelle), Waterloo, SC, grandchildren Emily Lauren Spears, Jefferson Grant Spears and Karen Elizabeth Spears and numerous nieces and nephews.



At Bob's request no services will be held.



Memorial gifts may be made to the American Civil Liberties Union (https://action.aclu.org/give/now) or Friends of the Lake City Public Library. (206 N Silver Street, Lake City, CO, 81235.

