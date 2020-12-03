SPEARS, Clyde Burnett



Age 90, of Mableton, GA, passed away peacefully at his residence November 30, 2020.



He grew up in a large family on a farm in Winston, GA. He graduated in 1948 from Douglas County High School before joining the Coast Guard and the Coast Guard Reserves. He retired in 1995 from a 35-year career with the Atlanta Journal and Constitution. He was a long-time faithful member of Mt. Harmony Baptist Church, as well as the Masons and the Lions Club.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Lovic Joshua Spears and Jessie Mae Prewett, his eldest son Steven Spears, his brothers L.J. Spears, Jr. and Robert Spears and his sisters Emma Sue Osborne, Frances Moss and Jessie Evans. He is survived by his wife, Margaret Holladay Spears; his children Ginger Jones; Mark & Sharon Spears and Thomas & Juanita Spears; his sisters Erlene Moore, Betty & Don Gay, Marjorie Spears, and Jeanette Fertig; brother-in-law Harold Moss; five grandchildren; Jennifer & Kendrick Kimble, Christopher & Kannika Goode, Ryan Spears, Clayton & Aubrey Spears and Katie & Logan Binney; and seven great grandchildren: Karissa, Kent, Kyra and Kaleb Kimble, Breanna Goode, and Remi and Kimber Spears. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews and other extended family, all of whom he loved very dearly.



Visitation will be 11 AM - 1:00 PM on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at White Columns (Gene Davis) Funeral Home, 1115 Clay Rd SW, Mableton, GA, with a service in the funeral home chapel at 1:00 PM. The funeral service will be livestreamed; please refer to WhiteColumnsFuneralChapel.com [whitelcolumnsfuneralhome.com] for the livestream link and to sign the online guest book. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Georgia Lions Lighthouse Foundation. Arrangements by White Columns Gene Davis Funeral Home, Mableton (770) 948-0113.



