SPEARS, Clayton



Clayton Grant "Clay" Spears died the morning of September 11, 2023 at his home in Ansley Park, surrounded by family and caregivers. He had been in home hospice for some months due to illness and injury resulting from forty years as a paraplegic.



Clay was born April 28, 1959 to parents John W. Spears, Jr. and Marian Ray Spears—the third of three sons. He grew up in the family home in Buckhead among extended family and good friends. His favorite times in those days were those spent on St. Simons and Sea Island, and at his maternal grandparents' home and farm outside Fort Gaines, GA.



Clay graduated from Marist School in 1977 where he played football as a running back and played tournament tennis.



After time spent exploring the American West, notably in Wyoming, Montana and Nevada, where he worked at jobs including as an oilfield roughneck in Wyoming and a licensed blackjack dealer in Las Vegas, he attended Montana State University and, later, the University of Georgia. In 1983 he was injured in an automobile accident, which left him a paraplegic.



After recovery in hospital and at the Sheppard Spinal Center, he was cared for at home before moving into his house on Avery Drive with his friend Charlie Read. He later bought the property and spent over forty years living there independently until his death. During his lifetime, he successfully invested in and managed numerous residential properties.



A memorial service will be held on Thursday, September 21 at the Kellett Chapel of Peachtree Presbyterian Church at 2:00 PM with a reception following.



He is survived by his mother, Marian Spears; two brothers, John W. Spears III and Leonard Ray Spears, a nephew, a niece, five great-nephews and two great-nieces.



Donations may be made in his name to any organization caring for the wellbeing of animals.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com