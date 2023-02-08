X
Speakman, Virginia

Obituaries
1 hour ago

SPEAKMAN, Virginia Louise "Ginny"

Virginia Louise Speakman, age 75, of Hoschton, passed away Tuesday, January 31, 2023. Virginia is survived by her husband, Robert Speakman; son, Erik Speakman; daughter, Tracy Speakman; sister, Barbara Matthews and husband, Rev. David Matthews; grandchildren, Annika Speakman and Alexander Speakman; best friend, Linda Snyder; and a host of other relatives. Funeral Services will be held 2:00 PM Saturday, February 11, 2023, at Lawson Funeral Home Chapel. Officiating will be Rev David Matthews and Erik Speakman. Interment cremation. The family will receive friends 12:00 PM Saturday, February 11, 2023, at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Colonial Williamsburg Foundation (www.williamsburg.org) or American Cancer Society (www.cancer.org). Arrangements by Lawson Funeral Home 4532 Hwy 53 Hoschton, GA, 30548. lawsonfuneralhome.org 706-654-0966.

