SPAULDING, Steven



November 28, 1947 -



August 4, 2023



Steven Young Spaulding, age 75, of Peachtree Corners, Geogia, died peacefully with his wife and daughter by his side on August 4, 2023. Steve was born in Tallahassee, Florida on November 28, 1947; raised in Jackson, Mississippi, graduated from Murrah High (1965) and from Louisiana State University (1970). At LSU Steve was an active member of Phi Kappa Psi Fraternity and a letterman in baseball. Following college, Steve began his professional career at Burroughs (Unisys) where he successfully worked as an Office Manager, Salesperson, and Pricing Manager. He retired in 2002.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Bernard Bugh Spaulding and Bernice Young Spaulding; as well as Louise Young, his aunt. He is survived by his wife, Deidri Lockwood Spaulding; daughter, Trisha Spaulding Trien (Adam), siblings Bernard Bugh Spaulding (Barbara), Robert Halden Spaulding (Alice) and Sally Spaulding Brewer (Randy); granddaughter, Sadie Addison Trien; grandson, Hudson Spaulding Trien; nieces, Christi Brewer, Cathy Cannada, Sarah Abbott, and Bonney Holmes; along with numerous grandnieces and grandnephews.



Steve's Celebration of Life will be Saturday, August 12 at 11 AM at Christ The King Lutheran Church in Peachtree Corners, Ga with a reception immediately following. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Wounded Warriors Project Geaux Tigers!



Online condolences may be expressed at www.crowellbrothers.com. Arrangements entrusted to Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, 5051 Peachtree Industrial Blvd, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092. (770) 448-5757.





