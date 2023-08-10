Spaulding, Steven

Obituaries
2 hours ago
X

SPAULDING, Steven

November 28, 1947 -

August 4, 2023

Steven Young Spaulding, age 75, of Peachtree Corners, Geogia, died peacefully with his wife and daughter by his side on August 4, 2023. Steve was born in Tallahassee, Florida on November 28, 1947; raised in Jackson, Mississippi, graduated from Murrah High (1965) and from Louisiana State University (1970). At LSU Steve was an active member of Phi Kappa Psi Fraternity and a letterman in baseball. Following college, Steve began his professional career at Burroughs (Unisys) where he successfully worked as an Office Manager, Salesperson, and Pricing Manager. He retired in 2002.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Bernard Bugh Spaulding and Bernice Young Spaulding; as well as Louise Young, his aunt. He is survived by his wife, Deidri Lockwood Spaulding; daughter, Trisha Spaulding Trien (Adam), siblings Bernard Bugh Spaulding (Barbara), Robert Halden Spaulding (Alice) and Sally Spaulding Brewer (Randy); granddaughter, Sadie Addison Trien; grandson, Hudson Spaulding Trien; nieces, Christi Brewer, Cathy Cannada, Sarah Abbott, and Bonney Holmes; along with numerous grandnieces and grandnephews.

Steve's Celebration of Life will be Saturday, August 12 at 11 AM at Christ The King Lutheran Church in Peachtree Corners, Ga with a reception immediately following. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Wounded Warriors Project Geaux Tigers!

Online condolences may be expressed at www.crowellbrothers.com. Arrangements entrusted to Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, 5051 Peachtree Industrial Blvd, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092. (770) 448-5757.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory

5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard

Peachtree Corners, GA

30092

https://www.crowellbrothers.com/resources/landing-page?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

Editors' Picks

Credit: Michael Blackshire

Georgia colleges and universities – when do fall 2023 classes begin?

Credit: Katelyn Myrick/AJC

‘Derogatory and false’: Fulton DA denies rumors circulated by Trump
9h ago

Credit: David Aaro / David.Aaro@ajc.com

AJC ON THE SCENE
Regulars at Florida Publix that sold $1.58B lotto ticket gutted by near miss
9h ago

Credit: AP

CONTINUING COVERAGE
Death settlement does not require changes at Fulton County jail
11h ago

Credit: AP

CONTINUING COVERAGE
Death settlement does not require changes at Fulton County jail
11h ago

WeWork warns it might not survive. What might that mean for Atlanta?
10h ago
The Latest

Credit: File

Wilson, Harold
2h ago
Wheeler, Antonio
Quinones, Jose
Featured

Credit: Courtesy of Southern Poverty Law Center

5 things to know: Cobb teacher faces hearing Thursday over divisive book
20h ago
For rural Georgia families, accessing services for autism is ‘a full-time job’
Atlanta events to mark this week's 50th anniversary of Hip-Hop, including a big free...
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top