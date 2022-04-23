SPARROW, Peter



Peter Sparrow passed away February 21, 2022, from complications of pulmonary embolism. Peter was living in Fort Valley, Georgia. Peter is survived by his wife, Linda Williams, his son, Trevor Cutt Sparrow, and his four brothers, Richard, Jim, David and Clay. Peter's ashes will be interred with his first born son, Peter Anthony, in Hawkinsville, Georgia.



Peter was born in Atlanta on April 19, 1948. He was President of his Murphy High School senior class in Atlanta, where he held for many years the record time for a mile run. Following a year at Auburn, Peter joined the Army, played in the Army band, and served in combat in Vietnam where he was awarded the Bronze Star. He earned a B.S. degree in sociology from Georgia State University. Peter's greatest interest was music and he will be remembered for playing his beloved flutes.



A memorial service is being planned for July in Savannah. Gifts may be made in his name to Georgia State University Foundation for the Bill Sparrow endowed scholarship.

