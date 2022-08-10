SPARKS, Sherri Presley



Our beloved mama, grandmother and sister, Sherri Presley Sparks, went Home to meet her Maker on the evening of Friday, August 5, 2022 at the age of 51. She was born on June 14, 1971 in Austell Georgia, making her the youngest of her family of seven. She touched many lives and helped countless people throughout her years of service with Ryan's, Martin's and Parsec Inc. She is survived by her children, Patricia Roache, Cody Sparks, Tessa Ayers, Trisden Sparks, Brigitte and Brianna Ardoin; sisters, Nancy (Randy) Duncan, Angela (Brad) Strickland, Jacqueline (Tony) Little; and brother, Zack (Amy) Presley. She was blessed abundantly with 10 grandchildren as well as several neices and nephews. She lived every moment to the fullest and to know her was to truly love her. She was a strong single mother who was devoted to her entire family and always captured life's precious moments. Endlessly spreading her infectious smile to anyone who crossed her path. Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, 2:00 PM, at Davis-Struempf Funeral Home. Interment will follow the service at Mt. Harmony Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 4-8 PM at Davis-Struempf Funeral Home. For anyone wishing to view the service virtually, a livestream link will be available at the above-listed service time on Sherri's Tribute page at www.davisstruempf.com.

