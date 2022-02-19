SPARKS, Pamela J.



Pamela J. Sparks, age 57, of Roswell, passed away February 16, 2022. She is survived by her mother, Barbara J. Ennis and her husband Buddy Ennis; father, Shelton B. Sparks: brothers, Stephen B. Sparks (Christine) and Joshua Sparks; sister, Lillian Benson (Alex) and nephew, Cody Dyess. Memorial contributions may be made to The Gideons International Processing Center, P.O. Box 97251, Washington, D.C. 20090-7251 or online at gideons.org/donate. Graveside services will be held Monday, February 21, 2022 at 2 PM in Arlington Memorial Park. The family will receive friends Sunday, February 20, 2022 from 3 PM until 5 PM at Sandy Springs Chapel, 136 Mt. Vernon Hwy. NE, Sandy Springs, GA 30328.



