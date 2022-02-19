Hamburger icon
Obituaries
1 hour ago

SPARKS, Pamela J.

Pamela J. Sparks, age 57, of Roswell, passed away February 16, 2022. She is survived by her mother, Barbara J. Ennis and her husband Buddy Ennis; father, Shelton B. Sparks: brothers, Stephen B. Sparks (Christine) and Joshua Sparks; sister, Lillian Benson (Alex) and nephew, Cody Dyess. Memorial contributions may be made to The Gideons International Processing Center, P.O. Box 97251, Washington, D.C. 20090-7251 or online at gideons.org/donate. Graveside services will be held Monday, February 21, 2022 at 2 PM in Arlington Memorial Park. The family will receive friends Sunday, February 20, 2022 from 3 PM until 5 PM at Sandy Springs Chapel, 136 Mt. Vernon Hwy. NE, Sandy Springs, GA 30328.




