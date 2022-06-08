SPARKMAN, Mary



June 29, 1953 – June 2, 2022



She was a member of Jackson Memorial Baptist Church. Mary worked with MARTA Transit, retired from Nabisco and was widow of Mr. Arthur C. Sparkman. Loving memories remain with siblings, Barbara (Cornelius) Benson, Marvin (Vivian) Cockrell, Bruce, Emanuel (Mildred) and Alvie (Ruth) Garrett. Homegoing is 10:00 AM, Friday at Union Bethel, 1912 14th Street SW, Birmingham, AL, 35211. Inhumation follows at Alabama National Cemetery. Calling Hours at Johnson Memorial, Thursday Noon until 8:00 PM. (205) 425.2414

