Spainer, Jacob

SPANIER, Jacob "Jack" A.



Jacob A. Spanier, MD, age 91, beloved husband of sixty-seven years, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, born in Flushing, NY, August 11, 1929, died at home among family in Atlanta, GA in the pre-dawn hours of July 13, 2021. Dr. Spanier was a co-founder of Northside Hospital, served as Chairman of the Obstetrics Department and later as Chairman of Northside Hospital itself. He also served as a member of the Fulton County Hospital Authority from 1990 until his retirement from medicine in 2014. Credited with successfully delivering over 14,000 children during fifty years of tireless dedication, he was known for the purity of his focus on his patients and his overwhelming generosity of spirit. A graduate of the University of South Carolina (B.S. 1951) and the Medical College of South Carolina (M.D. 1955), after completing an internship at Charleston's Medical University Hospital, he entered active duty as a second lieutenant in the US Navy. In the Navy, he served as medical officer to a mobile construction battalion and later as medical officer U.S.M.C recruit depot, Paris Island, SC. Following honorable discharge in 1957, he moved to Atlanta where from 1958-1961 he completed residency in obstetrics and gynecology at Grady Memorial/Emory Hospital. In 1961, he entered private practice and joined the hospital staff of Georgia Baptist, and shortly thereafter helped found and began a lifelong association with Northside Hospital. In local business, he distinguished himself as a director of First American Bank 1980-1992 where he oversaw the bank's ultimate acquisition by First Union. Known for his intelligence, kindness and humility, Dr. Spanier always managed to see the good in people and his sense of humor served him well even until the last day of his remarkable life. Notwithstanding the indelible loss of son Jonathan Spanier (1962-2010) he is survived by his wife Harriet Spanier, his daughters Beth Spanier and Amy Spanier, his grandson Michael Winston and wife Rachel and three great grandchildren, Victoria, Naomi and Ezra Winston. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 AM today, Thursday, July 15, 2021 at Greenwood Cemetery in Atlanta followed by Shiva at the Spanier residence in Buckhead. Donations in Jacob's memory may be made to the Friends of the IDF and the Atlanta Humane Society. For more information, please visit www.dresslerjewishfunerals.com. Arrangements by Dressler's, 770-451-4999.

