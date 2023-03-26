SPAGG, Beverly Ann



Beverly Ann Spagg, age 74, passed away on March 22, 2023 after battling cancer. Beverly was born in Rochester, NY and moved to Georgia as a teenager. She graduated from Columbus High School and Columbus College in 1970 with a degree in biology.



Beverly began her career as an environmental scientist with the Georgia Environmental Protection Division, Air Protection Branch immediately upon graduation. In 1977 she moved to the U. S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in Atlanta, where she excelled. In her EPA career Beverly was asked to take on a variety of environmental compliance disciplines working in air quality, wastewater treatment, RCRA hazardous waste and federal facilities compliance. In the 1990s, she was assigned to be EPA's representative to the military Base Realignment and Closure (BRAC) commission staff in Washington, D.C. For over 20 years Beverly was Chief of the Air Enforcement Branch at EPA Region 4, covering the eight southeastern states and completing her 42 year career in 2019.



Beverly enjoyed poetry, cooking, travel, walking a beach with her golden retriever and Friday lunch at Galatoire's in New Orleans whenever possible. Beverly was preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Irene Morgan. She is survived by her husband Robert (Bob) Chalfant; brother-in-law, Wayne Morgan; and nephew Paul Morgan.



