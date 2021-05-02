ajc logo
X

Sowell, Charlotte

File photo
File photo

Credit: File

Credit: File

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

<font face="Frutiger LT Std 55 Roman" size="2" color="#000000">SOWELL, Charlotte Ann<br/><br/></font><font size="2" color="#000000">Charlotte Ann Sowell, of Fayetteville, Georgia, 75, passed away April 28, 2021. She was born on January 30, 1946, in Andalusia, Alabama. Charlotte was a long-term flight attendant, retiring from Eastern Airlines. In lieu of flowers, the family lovingly requests that donations be made to the ASPCA, https://secure.aspca.org/donate or to Red Oak Baptist Church, 13667 AL-55, Florala, AL 36442. Funeral services will be held graveside at the Red Oak Cemetery in Andalusia, on Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at 1:00 PM CST. Mowell Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Fayetteville, www.mowells.com.</font><br/>

<p>Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com</p>

<p>View the obituary on Legacy.com</p>

<p>Funeral Home Information</p>

<p>Mowell Funeral Home & Cremation Service</p>

<p>180 N Jeff Davis Dr.</p>

<p>Fayetteville, GA</p>

<p>30214</p>

<p>http://www.mowells.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral</p>

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top