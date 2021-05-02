<font face="Frutiger LT Std 55 Roman" size="2" color="#000000">SOWELL, Charlotte Ann<br/><br/></font><font size="2" color="#000000">Charlotte Ann Sowell, of Fayetteville, Georgia, 75, passed away April 28, 2021. She was born on January 30, 1946, in Andalusia, Alabama. Charlotte was a long-term flight attendant, retiring from Eastern Airlines. In lieu of flowers, the family lovingly requests that donations be made to the ASPCA, https://secure.aspca.org/donate or to Red Oak Baptist Church, 13667 AL-55, Florala, AL 36442. Funeral services will be held graveside at the Red Oak Cemetery in Andalusia, on Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at 1:00 PM CST. Mowell Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Fayetteville, www.mowells.com.</font><br/>