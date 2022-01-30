SOUTHERLAND, Junior Harbard "Dixie"



Junior "Dixie" Harbard Southerland, 89, of Steinhatchee, Florida passed away January 22, 2022.



Dixie was born June 5, 1932 to the late Albert and Addie Southerland in Cleburne County, Alabama, but lived in the Steinhatchhee area since 1993, after moving from Cleveland, Georgia. He was a Veteran of the United States Navy and served during the Korean War. He retired as an Electronic Technician from Southern Bell in the Powder Springs, GA area and he and his wife were the original owners of Yonah Mountain Campground in Cleveland, GA. He was active with Gideons International, the Telephone Pioneers, and the First Baptist Church of Steinhatchee.



Dixie loved God, Brenda, his family and friends. He enjoyed traveling in their motor home, fishing, and camping. He was a very talented musician and played the bass in his group and traveled and sang in many churches and venues. Dixie was always happiest when he was in a boat traveling down the Steinhatchee River to his favorite fishing spot with his Cousin Dank, Brenda, children, or grandchildren. Dixie was a fierce Republican and loved to talk politics. He was known as a peacemaker and loved by all who knew him.



Dixie is survived by his wife of almost 42 years Brenda Southerland, his sons Ken Southerland (Gloria) and Mitchell Cochran (Sandra), his daughters Becky Bennett, Nancy Bressner (Greg), Ginger Smith, and Sherry DuBose, his sisters Mildred Parson, Betty Mae Clark (Howard), and Evelyn Hewett (Douglas), 17 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and other extended family members. He was preceded in death by his son Steve Southerland, his daughter Joan Sanford, his grandson Joey Bennett, his brothers Fermon Southerland, and Eugene Southerland.



The family will host a Celebration of life for Dixie on February 12, 2022 with visitation beginning at 1:00 PM and the service following at 2:00 PM. The service is at the Cochran Ridge Baptist Church at 2083 Cochran Ridge Rd., Hiram, GA 30141 and presided by Reverend Frankie Southerland.

