SOUTHARD, Sr., Calvin



Calvin Benjamin "Bud" Southard Sr., age 93, of Roswell, Georgia passed away peacefully on November 9, 2022 in his home.



The family will receive friends on Thursday November 17, 2022 from 12:00 PM until 1:00 PM at Roswell Funeral Home. Services will be held at 1:00 in Roswell's Chapel with Rick Jones officiating. Committal and burial will follow at Green Lawn Cemetery & Mausoleum.