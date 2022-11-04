ajc logo
South, Dan

Obituaries
1 hour ago

SOUTH, Dan

Dan Emory South, age 87, passed away in his home, surrounded by his loved ones on October 31, 2022. A Memorial Service will be held at 1 PM on Saturday, November 5, 2022 in the Monroe Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home. Pastor Wayne Edwards will officiate. Dan was born in Carnesville Georgia where his family later moved to Marietta Georgia where Dan attended Marietta High School. At Marietta High School he achieved All America Honors in football then went on to the Univ. of South Carolina where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Administration. After graduating, Dan married Barbara Frances Blackstock. Dan went on to become a very successful businessman starting many businesses that gave so many people, including his family members opportunities of a lifetime. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Barbara South; his sons, Jefferson Curtis South and his wife, Cindy South, Steven Emory South; and his daughter, Carolann South Yeater and her husband, Kevin Yeater; 6 grandchildren, Daniel Godfrey South and his wife, Lindsey South, Jefferson Tyler South, David Benjamin Yeater and his wife Dana Yeater, Dana Lyndon Potts and her husband, Adam Potts, Taylor Rae Golden and her husband, Patrick Golden and Jefferson Dean South. 7 great-grandchildren, London Reece South, Hayden Wyatt South, Benton James Yeater, Hagon Emory Yeater, Greyson South Yeater, Cason Michael Potts and Emory Lyndon Potts. The family will receive friends from 11 AM until 1 PM on Saturday, November 5, 2022 prior to the service at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 209 South Hammond Drive, Monroe, GA 30655. 770-267-2594. You may sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com




