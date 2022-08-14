ajc logo
South, Charles

SOUTH, Sr., Charles

Charles Leonard South, Sr. age 85 of Roswell passed away on August 9, 2022. Charles was born in Tuscaloosa, Alabama on July 9, 1937, only child of Irene & R.P. Hobson South. Charles attended Tuscaloosa High School and then University of Alabama graduating in 1959. After graduation he served in the Army as a 2nd Lieutenant stationed in Ft. Hood. After his time in the Army he joined Dillard Paper Company as a salesman in Charlotte, North Carolina. While there, he met his wife Ann Hutzfeldt and married her in April, 1964. Soon after getting married, they moved to Atlanta settling in Roswell. He is preceded in death by his wife, Ann H. and daughter, Blair South. He is survived by his children, Rich South, Cherie Dobson, Chuck South (Jen) and Carl South (Christie); nine grandchildren, Sara Dobson, Sean Dobson, Blaire South, Madi Barker, Lexi Cowling, Nathan Cowling, Alissa Cowling, Colbi Hayes, Alyssa Ploof and five great grandchildren. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, August 18, 2022 at 11:00AM in the funeral home chapel. Interment will follow at Arlington Memorial Park. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 9AM until 11AM at Northside Chapel Funeral Directors.




Funeral Home Information

Northside Chapel Funeral Directors, Inc.

12050 Crabapple Road

Roswell, GA

30075

https://www.northsidechapel.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

