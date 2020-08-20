SOSEBEE, Nell T. Nell T. Sosebee, age 92, of Powder Springs, Georgia passed away August 17, 2020. Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at West Cobb Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel in Marietta with Dr. Richard Walker officiating. Due to CDC Restrictions the service is limited to relatives only. Interment will follow at Georgia Memorial Park in Marietta, Georgia. She was preceded in death by her husband Joe W. Sosebee. Mrs. Sosebee was a native of Dallas, GA living the last 18 years in Powder Springs, GA. She was a member of Macland Baptist Church in Powder Springs, GA where she was in the Merry Hearts Sunday School Class. She was a member of the Eastern Star for over 50 years. She was a member of Gold's Gym for over 20 years. Survivors include: three children Brenda Champion of Rome, GA, Gary Sosebee of Douglasville, GA and Teresa Medley of Powder Springs, GA; sister: Barbara Carruth of Dallas, GA; six grandchildren: Janna Champion Howel, Jory Champion, Jeremy Champion, Preston Sosebee, Chad Sosebee and Kristen Doan; seven great-grandchildren: Catherine Howel, William Howel, Mary Elizabeth Sosebee, Tye Sosebee, Nolan Sosebee, Allie Sosebee and Alaina Champion; several nieces and nephews. The family will receive family on Saturday, August 22, 2020 from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM at West Cobb Funeral Home and Crematory in Marietta, GA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Nell Sosebee's memory to Macland Baptist Church Building Fund or Cancer Aid. Online guest book at www.westcobbfuneralhome.com.

