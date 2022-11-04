SOSBY, Joan S.



Joan S. Sosby, age 101, of Powder Springs, Georgia passed away November 1, 2022. Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, November 6, 2022, at West Cobb Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel in Marietta, Georgia. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her granddaughter, Michelle Oliver.



Joan S. Sosby, "Nana" as she was affectionately known, was born on November 24, 1920 in North Wales, U.K. During World War II, she was in the Royal Air Force in England. At that time, she met her husband, Harold Green, who was a G.I. in the US Army Air Force. She moved to the U.S. in 1946 and raised her family here in Georgia. She cared for the infants in the nursery at Burnt Hickory Baptist Church each Sunday for nearly 30 years before retiring at 91 years old.



She is mourned by her two daughters, Sandra Gutke and Sharon Green; three grandchildren, Brian and Greg Fowler and Cathy Treadway; and two step-grandsons Steven and Eric Gutke. Nana was especially filled with love for her five great-grandchildren: Mia Oliver, Andrew, Emily and Megan Gutke and Emerson Fowler, who will all miss her greatly.



The family will receive friends on Sunday, November 6, 2022 from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM, at West Cobb Funeral Home and Crematory in Marietta, Georgia.



