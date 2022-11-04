ajc logo
X

Sosby, Joan

Obituaries
1 hour ago

SOSBY, Joan S.

Joan S. Sosby, age 101, of Powder Springs, Georgia passed away November 1, 2022. Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, November 6, 2022, at West Cobb Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel in Marietta, Georgia. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her granddaughter, Michelle Oliver.

Joan S. Sosby, "Nana" as she was affectionately known, was born on November 24, 1920 in North Wales, U.K. During World War II, she was in the Royal Air Force in England. At that time, she met her husband, Harold Green, who was a G.I. in the US Army Air Force. She moved to the U.S. in 1946 and raised her family here in Georgia. She cared for the infants in the nursery at Burnt Hickory Baptist Church each Sunday for nearly 30 years before retiring at 91 years old.

She is mourned by her two daughters, Sandra Gutke and Sharon Green; three grandchildren, Brian and Greg Fowler and Cathy Treadway; and two step-grandsons Steven and Eric Gutke. Nana was especially filled with love for her five great-grandchildren: Mia Oliver, Andrew, Emily and Megan Gutke and Emerson Fowler, who will all miss her greatly.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, November 6, 2022 from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM, at West Cobb Funeral Home and Crematory in Marietta, Georgia.

Online guest book at www.westcobbfuneralhome.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

West Cobb Funeral Home, Inc. - Marietta

2480 Macland Rd

Marietta, GA

30064

https://www.westcobbfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

Editors' Picks

Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department

Alleged gunman denied bond in Gwinnett QuikTrip shooting that killed former coach7h ago

Georgia great Vince Dooley buried in Athens
12h ago

Credit: Photo courtesy Charlotte Jackson-Johnson

‘Adventurer and wanderer’ Emanuel Biggs died on the streets he embraced
15h ago

Credit: TNS

Weekend Predictions: Victories for Georgia, Falcons
9h ago

Credit: TNS

Weekend Predictions: Victories for Georgia, Falcons
9h ago

Credit: Seth Wenig

Adidas, Yeezy fallout triggers layoffs at local shoe manufacturer
12h ago
The Latest

Chambers, Calvin
Reinhart, Jane
1h ago
Griggs, Ladunna
1h ago
Featured

Credit: Corey Tatum

Eight questions with Brad Nitz, WSB-TV’s new chief meteorologist
16h ago
A need for speed? Georgia election results will come quicker this year
16h ago
Chomp and Stomp, IrishFest and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend
12h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top