SOREL, Roland Paul



Roland Paul Sorel, age 84, of Lawrenceville, Georgia, peacefully passed away on Thursday, January 5, 2023, at his residence surrounded by his loving family.



For friends and family, a Celebration of Life gathering for Roland will be held on Saturday, January 14, 2023, at Berkeley Hills Country Club from 1:00 PM until 4:00 PM in the Club House.



Roland was born January 12, 1938, in Fall River, Massachusetts, to the late Roland Sorel and the late Annette Sorel.



Roland was of the Catholic faith. In his early years Roland was an excellent athlete where he excelled both in baseball and basketball. Following his athleticism, he joined many others for the love of golf where he became a golfer for life and played until the age of 83. Roland was the President of Sorel Equipment Company. He was an avid Braves and Falcons fan. He was an active member of Berkeley Hills Country Club since 1969. Times dearest to Roland were the moments he cherished with his family, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.



Roland is survived by the love of his life of 63 years, Pauline Sorel; cherished children, Elizabeth Gallof, and Kathy Sitten and husband Rick, sons, Roland Sorel, Paul Sorel, Jim Sorel and wife Paige; beloved grandchildren, Chase Sitten and wife Landrum, Nick Sorel, Chelsea Sitten, Ryan Gallof, Cody Sorel and wife Paige, Amanda Gallof, Chad Sitten, Jake Sorel, Kasey Sorel, Jack Sorel, Will Sorel; cherished great-grandchildren, Foster Sitten, Callon Sorel, Shepherd Sitten and Ellia Sorel; sisters, Sue Morgan and husband Paul, Pauline Ready, Terry Holland; brother, Roger Sorel and wife Liz; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends. He was predeceased by his loving parents, Roland and Annette Sorel; sister, Diane Weglowski and husband Alphonse; brothers-in- law, Jim Holland, Bill Ready; and nephew, Bruce Morgan.



Online condolences may be expressed at www.crowellbrothers.com. Arrangements entrusted to Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, 5051 Peachtree Industrial Blvd., Peachtree Corners, GA 30092. (770) 448-5757.



