Obituaries
2 hours ago

SOMERVILLE, David Horton

David Horton Somerville of Stone Mountain, Georgia, passed away on December 14, 2021 at the age of 84. He was a graduate of Point Pleasant (WV) High School, Class of 1955, and West Virginia University where he was a member of Delta Tau Delta Fraternity. David was employed by Johns-Manville Corporation in sales for forty years, retiring in 2000. He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Linda, daughter Kelli Parsons (Chuck), son Eric Somerville (Jenneke), stepdaughters Leanne Moynihan (Shawn) and Kelly Cagle (David), four grandsons and a granddaughter.

No memorial service will be held. The cremation will take place this week and the scattering of the ashes will occur at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Judes Children's Research Hospital or the charity of your choice.

