SOMERS, Brian Lee



Brian Lee Somers, age 60, passed away unexpectedly on November 21, 2022. He was born on October 14, 1962, in Livonia, Michigan. He grew up in Brunswick, Ohio, Grand Rapids, Michigan and Grand Blanc, Michigan. He got his first job at K-Mart Corporation at 16, and worked there for six years learning about retail merchandising, employee training and customer service and received Company commendations. He graduated from Grand Blanc High School, in 1980, and then attended Mott Community College in Flint, Michigan, where he earned an Associate Degree in Liberal Arts, in 1983. He moved to Atlanta, Georgia in 1984, and resumed his career in Retail working for Macy's, Upton's and Rich's Lenox. In 1986, he was hired by United Parcel Service as a sorter at the Pleasantdale Center and then became a Pick-Up Driver, a position he held for a total of 36.5 years. Brian had a strong work ethic and it was said he only had one speed and that was fast forward. He enjoyed cooking and was known for his delicious cakes and desserts, which he generously shared with friends and family. Brian's passion was gardening and he created beautiful spaces that are a living testimony to his skill and artistry with trees and plants. He propagated the things he grew, donating plants to parks and visitors. He planted trees at the homes of friends and neighbors and always with a smile. He was a conscientious recycler and deeply concerned about climate change and saving Mother Earth. Brian was predeceased by his brothers, Jeffrey Somers (1958 -2003) and Steven Somers (1961 -1985) Left to grieve for him are his mother, Marilyn Somers, of Atlanta; and his brother, Christopher Somers of Grand Blanc, Michigan; a multitude of cousins, friends and UPS colleagues. In lieu of flowers, please plant a native tree or shrub in your garden in his honor. A Memorial will be held on April 23, 2023.

