X

Some', None

1 hour ago

SOME'

Some' (one name only), age 85, of Dallas, GA, passed on December 25, 2022. He is survived by his husband, sister, five children, eight grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.

He was born in 1942, in San Mateo County, California and grew up in an orchard where he found his passion for gardening and botany. A love for music also filled his life as he taught himself to play the piano. Ragtime and Mozart filled the air. His life as a father was filled with laughter and a love for family outings – annual camping trips to Lake Tahoe were favorites.

His mid-40s brought a new marriage and spiritual journey. A great cook and better friend, he was able to share his life and gifts with those that he loved, which was everyone. He leaves an indelible mark behind – one that will be etched in our hearts forever. We love you and will miss you, Some'. See you over the rainbow!

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Editors' Picks

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@

Tears, love and support flow for Midtown Atlanta shooting victims 8h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Midtown shooting suspect has apparent mental health issues, attorney says
8h ago

Credit: John Spink

Suspected Atlanta shooter sought Ativan prescription: What does it do?
9h ago

Credit: Contributed

Family remembers ‘best of the best’ killed in Atlanta shooting
10h ago

Credit: Contributed

Family remembers ‘best of the best’ killed in Atlanta shooting
10h ago

Credit: John Spink

COMPLETE COVERAGE: Latest news, updates on Midtown shooting
12h ago
The Latest

Credit: File

Coker, Atlene
Wood, Elizabeth
McClendon, Geneva
Featured

15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta: Cinco de Mayo, Derby Day and more
12h ago
A young Atlanta Cook met a prince. Now he is going to a coronation
20h ago
Cameras, license plate readers help cops track, arrest Midtown shooting suspect
9h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top