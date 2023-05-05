Some', None

SOME'



Some' (one name only), age 85, of Dallas, GA, passed on December 25, 2022. He is survived by his husband, sister, five children, eight grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.



He was born in 1942, in San Mateo County, California and grew up in an orchard where he found his passion for gardening and botany. A love for music also filled his life as he taught himself to play the piano. Ragtime and Mozart filled the air. His life as a father was filled with laughter and a love for family outings – annual camping trips to Lake Tahoe were favorites.



His mid-40s brought a new marriage and spiritual journey. A great cook and better friend, he was able to share his life and gifts with those that he loved, which was everyone. He leaves an indelible mark behind – one that will be etched in our hearts forever. We love you and will miss you, Some'. See you over the rainbow!

