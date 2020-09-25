Solomon, Jack



SOLOMON, Captain Jack





Captain Jack Solomon,





age 86, died peacefully in his Atlanta, GA home on September 15, 2020 after a long, hard fought battle with Cancer.



Cpt. Solomon was born on July 31, 1934 in New York City, NY to Clarice and Charles Solomon.



In 1957, he graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point. For the next eight years, he served in the United States Army at Las Cruces Missile Range, NM and Ft. Wainwright in Fairbanks, Alaska until his honorable discharge in 1965. During his time serving his country, Cpt. Solomon furthered his education and earned his Master's in Mechanical Engineering from New Mexico State University. After leaving the Army, he enjoyed a fourteen-year career in sales with IBM prior to becoming a well-regarded successful public speaker and sales training consultant.



Cpt. Solomon was a loving husband and father. He married Patricia Ann Hall in Las Cruces in 1961. He was dedicated to the honor and memory of the military, and he and his wife Pat were ardent supporters of the USO and regular volunteers at the Hartsfield-Jackson USO and at other locations around the Southeast. He is survived by his wife Patricia Solomon, daughter, Jackie Hays, sons, Buddy and Kenneth, and his four grandchildren, Cody, Kristen, Chloe and Daisy.



Cpt. Solomon will be interred at a private service at Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, GA. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Georgia USO would be greatly appreciated. https://georgia.uso.org/support/donate.





