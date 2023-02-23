X
Sokolowski, Krzysztof

Obituaries
2 hours ago

SOKOLOWSKI, Krzysztof "Kris"

In loving memory of Krzysztof (Kris) Sokolowski, born in Queens, New York, who passed away at the age of 50 in his Brookhaven, GA home on February 20, 2023. A man of deep faith and love for adventure, life, and family. He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth; and son, Braden; parents, Zbigniew (Michael) and Eugenia; and sisters, Tatiana Lemieux (Josh); and Dorothy Stumpp. A visitation will be held at H. M. Patterson & Son Funeral Home in Brookhaven on Friday, February 24, at 6:30 PM. A Mass will be held at Our Lady of Assumption Catholic Church in Brookhaven on Saturday, February 25, at 11:00 AM. The inurement will be held at Our Lady of Assumption Columbarium in the Garden of Memories on Tuesday, February 28, at 11:00 AM.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Colorectal Cancer Alliance.




