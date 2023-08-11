Soble, Sheldon

Obituaries
1 hour ago
X

SOBLE, Sheldon

Sheldon Soble passed away peacefully in the early morning of August 9, 2023. Originally from Cleveland, OH, he moved to Atlanta, Georgia in the summer of 1969 with his wife, Bootsie, to start his career in podiatry. Shelly and Bootsie were married for over 50 years until she passed away in January 2020. He is survived by his children, Ingrid and Jeff Gero, Royce Soble, Jill McAfee; and his grandson, Jacob Gero. He also leaves behind his older brother, Fred Soble of Beachwood, Ohio; and his brother by choice, Terry Schwartz of Atlanta, Georgia. Shelly will be remembered as a soft-spoken, gentle soul who was loved by many.

Funeral services will be graveside at Arlington Cemetery on Friday, August 11 promptly at 2:30 PM. To honor Shelly's memory, donations can be made to the Lewy Body Dementia Association or the Alzheimer's Association. Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care

3734 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd.

Atlanta, GA

30341

https://dresslerjewishfunerals.com/

Editors' Picks

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Cobb teacher accused of reading controversial book testifies in hearing8h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Testimony begins in challenge of Ga. ban on treatment for trans kids
6h ago

Atlanta jail inmate was homeless, mentally ill teen
8h ago

Credit: NewsChopper2

DEVELOPING
Suspect barricaded inside West Midtown apartment, SWAT on scene
7h ago

Credit: NewsChopper2

DEVELOPING
Suspect barricaded inside West Midtown apartment, SWAT on scene
7h ago

Credit: Special

CONTINUING COVERAGE
Black Atlanta venture capital firm hits back at conservative group’s lawsuit
9h ago
The Latest

Credit: File

Woods, Mary
1h ago
Stinson, Montay
1h ago
Watkins, Mamie
1h ago
Featured

15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta: Beyoncé, Light Up the Corners and more
12h ago
Fresh produce near you: AJC guide to 2023 metro Atlanta farmers markets
5 things to know: Cobb teacher faces hearing Thursday over divisive book
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top