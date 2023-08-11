SOBLE, Sheldon



Sheldon Soble passed away peacefully in the early morning of August 9, 2023. Originally from Cleveland, OH, he moved to Atlanta, Georgia in the summer of 1969 with his wife, Bootsie, to start his career in podiatry. Shelly and Bootsie were married for over 50 years until she passed away in January 2020. He is survived by his children, Ingrid and Jeff Gero, Royce Soble, Jill McAfee; and his grandson, Jacob Gero. He also leaves behind his older brother, Fred Soble of Beachwood, Ohio; and his brother by choice, Terry Schwartz of Atlanta, Georgia. Shelly will be remembered as a soft-spoken, gentle soul who was loved by many.



Funeral services will be graveside at Arlington Cemetery on Friday, August 11 promptly at 2:30 PM. To honor Shelly's memory, donations can be made to the Lewy Body Dementia Association or the Alzheimer's Association. Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care

3734 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd.

Atlanta, GA

30341

https://dresslerjewishfunerals.com/