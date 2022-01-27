SOBEL, Stanton



Stanton "Stan" Sobel of Sandy Springs, GA passed away on January 20, 2022, of natural causes - reuniting with Judy, his beloved wife of 60 years, who passed away in October. Stan was born in Philadelphia, PA in 1933 to Nathan and Rose, the youngest of 5 siblings, and was a fixture on the neighborhood basketball courts (including holding his own against a young Wilt Chamberlain). He graduated from the Wharton School at Penn in 1955 and earned his CPA in1959. Stan rose to become President of Taracorp, an Atlanta-based metals product company leading it out of bankruptcy and preserving hundreds of workers' jobs. He played basketball into his 60's, revered 1940's radio shows, studied history, and enjoyed extensive traveling. He was a dedicated Phillies fan and loved Georgia Tech baseball games. If you wanted an opinion on politics, he had one ready. His love of family, including his extended family of friends, was profound and embracing. Stan is survived by his three sons Peter, Michael and wife Michelle, Nathaniel (Ted) and wife Susan; and grandchildren Elizabeth, Abigail, Leo, and Desi, for whom he remains an exemplar of integrity and support.



