SNYDER, Paul G. Jerry



03/01/1940 - 06/04/2022



Paul G. Snyder was born on March 1st, 1940 in Pittsburg, PA, to Paul Thomas and E. Virginia Snyder. Jerry was the oldest of three brothers and is survived by both, Jim Snyder of Sarasota, FL and Tom Snyder (Michael) of Phoenix, AZ. Jerry had two children and is survived by daughter, Kathy Bradford of Canton, GA and predeceased by son, Paul G. Snyder II. Surviving grandchildren are Cody Bradford of Canton, GA, Kelsie Murdock (Jesey) of Jasper, GA and Kaley Johnson (Adam) of S. Pines, NC; as well as 2 great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, please donate to St. Jude Children's Hospital at stjude.org in memory of Paul G. Snyder.

