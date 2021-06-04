Snyder, Celia

SNYDER (BURNETTE),



Celia Anne



Haywood, NC- Celia Anne Burnette Snyder was born in Haywood County, NC on December 16, 1938 to Ulus and Iva Lee Mathis Burnette. Celia loved the city and lived most of her life in Atlanta GA, where she was happily married to Richard Snyder. Richard passed away in 2011.



Celia worked for Nationwide Insurance and Rinzler Enterprises, until she retired to enjoy her condo in Atlanta and more recently, a new apartment in Waynesville. She was a member of Chamblee United Methodist Church, where she attended regularly and made many friends, including special friend, Ian Gatland.



She is survived by her children Shelly Jackson Coker of Maggie Valley, NC, Kevin Jackson of Waynesville, NC and Stacey Snyder George of Fort Lauderdale, FL, brother Ulus Burnette and his wife Jean, and special cousin Tryllis Autrey and niece Sarah Tinch, plus grandchildren, great-grandchildren and other



family members.



Visitation with the family will be held Sunday, June 6, 2021 at Garrett Funeral Home from 2 PM- 4 PM.



The family would like to especially thank her home caregivers and the wonderful staff at Haywood Regional Medical Center. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Chamblee UMC, 4147 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Atlanta, GA 30341 or a



charity of your choice.



A message of comfort may be left for the family and an online guest registry may be signed at



www.garrettfuneralsandcremations.com.

