





SNOW, Leonard Nelson "Lenny"



1946 - 2023



While remaining healthy and positive throughout his Alzheimer's journey, Lenny passed away unexpectedly on May 28, 2023, after a brief illness. Born June 11, 1946, in Columbus, OH, he grew up in Daytona Beach, FL, spent his adult life in Atlanta and Chattanooga, and finally settled in Trenton, GA.



Coach Tom Owen ignited Lenny's passion for football at Mainland High School in Daytona Beach. He continued his football journey at Georgia Tech as Tailback (41) under Coach Bobby Dodd. Lenny's remarkable talent and dedication led to his Most Valuable Player Award for the 1965 Gator Bowl and earned him the title of All-American in 1966. The Minnesota Vikings selected him in the 1968 NFL draft, but after an injury never played professionally. He was inducted into the Georgia Tech Sports Hall of Fame in 1976.



Lenny embodied a unique blend of unassuming humility and unwavering determination. Whether he faced football challenges or 1970s Atlanta construction and real estate hurdles, Lenny approached each obstacle with purpose and wit, using his humor to navigate difficulties and connect with others. In the 1980s, he discovered his true passion and enjoyed success in owning a precious metals refining business. Throughout his life, Lenny found great joy in building relationships and empowering others to achieve their own goals. Inquisitive by nature, he loved learning about people and had a variety of interests. From scuba diving to piloting his own plane, he was always up for an adventure or a good laugh.



Lenny leaves behind his wife of 32 years, Shelia; his three daughters: Stacy Petrea (Matthew), Shelly Nooner, and Betsy Woodward (Sean); a stepson, Scott Hill (Tatiana); six grandchildren; his two brothers, Lloyd "Poocho" Snow and Bradley Snow; and a host of extended family and friends.



Lenny followed his own path in life, living fully and independently without regrets. He was a long-time member of Lookout Mountain Presbyterian Church, but in accordance with his wishes, no formal service will be held. Instead, Lenny encourages everyone to celebrate his life by reflecting and sharing memories with loved ones.



In lieu of flowers, the family kindly asks that contributions be made to Alzheimer's Association (www.alz.org).

