SNOW, Dasie Mae



Loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, friend, devout Christian, devoted teacher, proud child care center owner for over 15 years, and Pillar in her Community. Dasie Mae Snow Delaney of East Atlanta, GA has gained her Heavenly wings. Dasie passed away at the tender age of 77, on June 22, 2021 with her children and grandchildren by her side. Celebration of Life Service will be Saturday, July 3, 2021,12:00 NOON, at Evergreen Baptist Church, 303 4th Ave., Decatur, GA. Bishop Lamar Weaver, Eulogist. Interment Kennedy Memorial Gardens. Viewing TODAY from 2 PM-6 PM at Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel, (404)-758-1731.



