ajc logo
X

Snipes, Herman

Obituaries
1 hour ago

SNIPES, Herman Glasgow

Herman Glasgow "H.G." Snipes, age 87, of Marietta, passed away peacefully in his sleep under home hospice care on Friday, December 2, 2022. He was surrounded by his loving family and caregiver, Michelle Spencer.

H.G. was a 1957 graduate of the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, where he was a member of the Chi Phi fraternity and was enrolled in the NROTC program. H.G. obtained a Juris Doctorate from Emory University School of Law in 1965, and practiced law in the city of Smyrna for over four decades. He was a former naval officer and a native of Knoxville, Tennessee. He is preceded in death by his father, Byron Lamar Snipes; and his mother, Cammie Odessa Snipes (née Worthington). He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Nancy; his son, John Snipes; and daughter, Katherine Jones; son-in-law, Preston; grandsons, Kameron and Kory; and granddaughter, Madison.

Services will be held at Mount Bethel Church at 11 AM on Friday, December 16, 2022.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Editors' Picks

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Kemp, Warnock rise as national political stars in battleground Georgia18h ago

Credit: Jay LaPrete

Georgia’s Stetson Bennett shares early thoughts on Ohio State, C.J. Stroud
12h ago

Credit: Todd Van Emst

USC's Williams wins Heisman after leading Trojan turnaround
1h ago

Credit: Handout photo

Emory doctor sees distrust of medicine is a common problem
18h ago

Credit: Handout photo

Emory doctor sees distrust of medicine is a common problem
18h ago

Take a seat: Brunswick owns Hilton Head Island in huge victory
3h ago
The Latest

Hunter, Lynda
1h ago
Dunlap, Martha
1h ago
Gibson, Gilchrist
1h ago
Featured

Credit: Brendan Moran

US soccer journalist Grant Wahl dies at World Cup
8h ago
Scoreboard: Georgia high school football state championship games today
1h ago
Dinosaurs, Breakfast with the Grinch and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this...
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top