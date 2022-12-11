SNIPES, Herman Glasgow



Herman Glasgow "H.G." Snipes, age 87, of Marietta, passed away peacefully in his sleep under home hospice care on Friday, December 2, 2022. He was surrounded by his loving family and caregiver, Michelle Spencer.



H.G. was a 1957 graduate of the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, where he was a member of the Chi Phi fraternity and was enrolled in the NROTC program. H.G. obtained a Juris Doctorate from Emory University School of Law in 1965, and practiced law in the city of Smyrna for over four decades. He was a former naval officer and a native of Knoxville, Tennessee. He is preceded in death by his father, Byron Lamar Snipes; and his mother, Cammie Odessa Snipes (née Worthington). He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Nancy; his son, John Snipes; and daughter, Katherine Jones; son-in-law, Preston; grandsons, Kameron and Kory; and granddaughter, Madison.



Services will be held at Mount Bethel Church at 11 AM on Friday, December 16, 2022.



