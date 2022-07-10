SNELLINGS, Beverly Barnette



June 2, 1930 - June 30, 2022



Beverly was born June 2, 1930, in Montgomery, Alabama and was the only child of Henry Thomas Barnette and Laura Barganier Barnette. Her family moved to Atlanta in 1942 where she attended both Bass Junior High and Girls High Schools. At Auburn University she was a member of the Alpha Delta Pi Sorority.



Beverly and her husband, John, enjoyed 58 glorious years together while raising six children; Ann Snellings Leal (Raymond), Bill Snellings (Patricia), Stan Snellings (Rett), Ben Snellings, and Clay Snellings (Lori). She was predeceased by her husband, John, and her daughter, Laura Snellings Strickland. She was blessed to have 18 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren. They loved large family celebrations and many festive times together at their lake house and at Ponte Vedra.



Beverly and John enjoyed extensive travel throughout the world. In the 1960s and '70s they bravely traveled with their 6 children cross country from Atlanta to California. Beverly loved music and took piano lessons well into her 80s. She sang in the Lenbrook Chorus and she enjoyed John's saxophone and clarinet performances not only at Lenbrook but also at other venues throughout Atlanta. She was an excellent bridge player and played in numerous bridge groups. She and John were devoted to their Church, St. John United Methodist, and were faithful members who gave of their time and talents.



Beverly cherished her years in The Rose Garden Club and was President in 1978. She served on numerous committees and enjoyed flower arranging, charitable events and the camaraderie of her friends in the club.



She said recently that the best decision she and John ever made was to move into Lenbrook Square in 2008. They enjoyed many years there with friends and activities.



The family gives abundant thanks to her loving caregiver, Chinwe Chilaka (Cece), who made Beverly's final years the best they could be as she struggled with the challenges of dementia. A celebration of her life will be held July 15 (11:30 AM) at St. John United Methodist Church, 550 Mt. Paran Road NW, Atlanta, Georgia.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation http://fightcf.cff.org/goto/clay



