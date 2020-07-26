Snell, James

SNELL, Jr., James H. "Jim" James H. Snell, Jr, better known as Jim, passed away unexpectedly on the night of July 21, 2020. He was 89 years old. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Joanne, one daughter, Viki Mullins (Lee), son, James H. Snell, III (Diane), son, Thomas Snell (Sheryl), one granddaughter, Kate Snell and six grandsons, Samuel Snell (Jessica), Drew, Michael (Margaret) and Mark Mullins, Matt and Danny Snell, as well as several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, a sister, and a granddaughter, Jessica Diane Snell. Jim graduated from Bass High School, The University of Georgia and Candler School of Theology at Emory. The first church he served was Plainville UMC. He also served churches in Temple, Dalton, Rome and Summerville in the North Georgia United Methodist Conference and was transferred to the South Georgia United Methodist Conference in 1970, where he served churches in St. Marys, Columbus, Millen, Eastman, Dawson, Metter and Glennville. After he retired in 1995, he and Joanne traveled for two years after which they made Loganville, GA their permanent home. During his tenure as a pastor he served on numerous District and Conference Boards. He has taught the Good News Sunday School Class at Snellville United Methodist Church for the past 22 years. He loved the Good News Class and called them his little congregation. He will be missed by family and friends alike. Due to the current COVID-19 regulations, there will be a graveside service for the family and a Memorial service will be held at a later date. Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service, A Family Company, 3705 Highway 78 West, Snellville, GA 30039 (770-979-3200) has been entrusted with the arrangements.



