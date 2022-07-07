SNELL, Gladstone Ferle



Gladstone Ferle Snell, age 90, of Snellville passed away at his home July 3, 2022. Ferle and his twin brother Clyde Earle were born October 23, 1931 to Edwin and Mable Snell of Snellville, Georgia. He married Neita Faye Johnson November 25, 1955. He was preceded in death by his parents; his sisters, Helen (Tony) Todd, Carol (James) Camp; and his brothers, Richard and Earle (Jean) and Jack (Barbara) Snell. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Neita Faye Snell; his sister-in-law, Martha Snell; brother-in-law, Jimmy Johnson; three sons, Brian (Denesa), Kevin (Nici), and Van (Nan); six grandchildren, Jessi Snell, Brad (Jenny) Snell, Justin (Katelyn) Snell, Brent (Phoebe) Snell, Peyton (John- Mark) Stumpf, and Jon Ross Snell; 2 step-grandchildren, Nikolas (Meagan) Cooper and Alix Cooper; and twelve great-grandchildren who he loved dearly. Ferle grew up in Snellville and attended Snellville High School. After high school, he attended North Georgia College for a short time before transferring to West Georgia College where he was on the basketball and football team. He was attending the University of Georgia when he was drafted into the United States Army. Ferle served in the army for two years and was stationed in France and Germany. After his honorable discharge, he and Neita Faye married in 1955, and he joined his family business at E R Snell, Contractor as part of the third generation of owners. Ferle was a culvert and bridge supervisor for most of his ER Snell career, where he traveled to Savannah, Augusta, Macon and North Georgia. Towards the end of his work career, he was the shop and fleet manager. He retired from E R Snell in 1992. Ferle was a lifetime member of Snellville United Methodist Church and served in numerous roles from Sunday School Teacher to various boards. He was also a member of Snellville Masonic Lodge. He coached little league baseball, was an avid bird hunter and enjoyed raising and training champion bird dogs for field trials. He also enjoyed fishing and attending his grandchildren's ball games. Ferle became interested in Simmental cattle and accumulated a large herd for raising and selling beef. He was also an avid Braves and Bulldogs fan. Ferle was a devoted husband, father and grandfather and will be dearly missed by his family and friends. The funeral service to celebrate the life of Gladstone Ferle Snell will be held on Friday, July 8, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Snellville United Methodist Church, Snellville, GA. Interment will follow at Snellville Historical Cemetery, Snellville, GA. The family will receive friend Thursday, July 7, 2022 from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Tom M. Wages Snellville Chapel, Snellville, GA. Mr. Snell will lie in state at Snellville United Methodist Church Friday, July 8, 2022 prior to the service from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a memorial donation to Snellville United Methodist Church Building Fund, 2428 Main Street, East, Snellville, GA 30078 in memory of Gladstone Ferle Snell. Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service, A Family Company, 3705 Highway 78 West, Snellville, GA 30039 (770-979-3200) has been entrusted with the arrangements.



