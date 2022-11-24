SNEED, Janis



On Saturday, November 19, 2022, Janis Sneed, loving wife and mother, passed away suddenly at her home in Peachtree City, Georgia, at the age of 77.



Janis, born on April 24, 1945, to Lucy and John Bonner in Atlanta, Georgia, grew up and enjoyed her childhood in East Atlanta. Janis went on to graduate from Murphy High School in Atlanta in 1963, where she met her best friend and eventual husband, Bob Sneed. Janis maintained many lifelong friendships from Murphy High School and even earlier. Once someone met and came to know Janis, that person was a friend for life.



Janis and Bob enjoyed many Saturday afternoons at The Flats at Georgia Tech, where Bob attended and graduated college. After Bob's graduation from Georgia Tech, they were married on September 18, 1965. Shortly thereafter, he joined the United States Air Force, and they moved to Rapid City, South Dakota. While in South Dakota, Janis gave birth to their first child, Rob Sneed, in 1968. Then after discharge from the Air Force, Janis and Bob moved back to Atlanta, settling in the wonderful community of Stone Mountain. Shortly thereafter, in 1970, they had their second child, Stephanie Sneed.







Janis was a fiercely dedicated mom to both of her children, always making sure to put their needs first and to ensure their happiness and well-being. Janis enjoyed life and always had a smile on her face – especially when the Falcons and Braves won. Above all else, family, friends and faith were always important to Janis, and she instilled these same values in others who knew her. The hole left by her absence is impossible to fill.



Janis was predeceased by her parents, Lucy and John Bonner, husband, Bob Sneed, her best friend and lifelong love, who passed away in 1995, and her brothers, Hoyt, Jack and J.D. Bonner.



Those left to cherish her life include her son and daughter-in-law, Rob and Beth Sneed, of Brookhaven, Georgia; her daughter, Stephanie Sneed, of Charlotte, North Carolina; her brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Jack and Maureen Sneed; her aunt, Peggy Baggett; her nieces, Brenda Monk, Diane Jones, Terri Bonner, Bonnie Hammock and Kelly Brown; and her nephews, Steve Bonner, Rocky Bonner and Jerry Bonner.



The family will receive friends at Wages & Sons Funeral Home in Stone Mountain, Georgia, on Saturday, November 26, 2022, from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM, with a memorial service to immediately follow. Graveside service will be held at Melwood Cemetery in Stone Mountain, Georgia.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Janis's name to the American Heart Association, https://www.heart.org.



