Sneed, Dorothea

1 hour ago

SNEED, Dorothea

Dorothea Brown Sneed of Stone Mountain, GA, passed away on August 23, 2022. Her Celebration of Life Service will be held on Monday, August 29, 2022 at 1:00 PM at Murray Brothers Chapel. Family and friends will assemble in the chapel at 12:30 PM on the day of service. Interment Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. On Monday, public viewing will be from 9 AM - 12:45 PM at Murray Brothers Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd SW, Atlanta, GA, (404) 349-3000, www.mbfh.com.




Funeral Home Information

Murray Brothers Funeral Home - SW Atlanta

1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW

Atlanta, GA

30331

