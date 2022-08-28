SNEED, Dorothea



Dorothea Brown Sneed of Stone Mountain, GA, passed away on August 23, 2022. Her Celebration of Life Service will be held on Monday, August 29, 2022 at 1:00 PM at Murray Brothers Chapel. Family and friends will assemble in the chapel at 12:30 PM on the day of service. Interment Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. On Monday, public viewing will be from 9 AM - 12:45 PM at Murray Brothers Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd SW, Atlanta, GA, (404) 349-3000, www.mbfh.com.



